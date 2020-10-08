Israeli Government, Parliament to Vote on Monday on UAE Normalization Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring Israel's normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates to a government vote on Monday, according to the agenda for Monday's cabinet meeting released by his office, Haaretz reports.

The vote on the agreement between the two countries, which involves establishing full diplomatic and economic ties, will go first to the cabinet ministers and then to the Knesset. According to officials familiar with the planned vote, the version that will be presented to cabinet and Knesset is identical to the one already made public last month.

The agreement includes a commitment to continuing efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, realistic and enduring solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside understandings in other spheres such as finance and investment, civil aviation, trade and economic relations. The sale of American F-35 fighter jets to the UAE is not mentioned in the agreement, an issue that has stirred controversy as it might jeopardize Israel's air superiority and qualitative military edge in the Middle East.

The government is highly likely to vote in favor and ratify the accord, but on the chance they do not, the agreement might not go into effect.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi flew to Berlin on Tuesday to meet with his Emirati and German counterparts to discuss further steps in normalizing ties. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said he hoped the improved relations with Israel would provide “new impetus toward stability and peace” in the Middle East.