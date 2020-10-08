Turkey reports 1,615 new COVID-19 patients

Turkey has recorded 58 deaths and 1,615 new coronavirus patients over the past day, the Health Ministry announced Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to Health Ministry data, more than 117,000 coronavirus tests were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours. Turkey has conducted more than 11 million COVID-19 tests since the outbreak’s start in the country.

With Thursday’s numbers, Turkey’s total death toll from COVID-19 rose to 8,667, while the total number of patients stood at 330,753.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also increased to 290,352 with 1,398 patients declared healthy.

“The number of our critical patients continue to decline. The tools that can control the outbreak are filiation and isolation. If we follow the measures, we won’t even need them. We can bring the outrbreak under control,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.