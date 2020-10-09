Erdogan calls on international community to support Azerbaijan

We call on all countries to support Azerbaijan's struggle for justice, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Turkey-Africa Business Forum.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been under the Armenian occupation for almost 30 years. Despite the open decisions and calls of the UN and the OSCE on the occupation, Armenia has not withdrawn its troops from the Azerbaijani lands," Erdogan noted.

"The OSCE Minsk Group has so far shown no will in the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There is only one solution which is to end the Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan is extremely determined to liberate its lands from the occupation," Anadolu cited him as saying.

"As the Turkish side, we wholeheartedly support the struggle of Azerbaijan. We call on all countries to support Azerbaijan's struggle for justice," the Turkish leader added.