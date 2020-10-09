Defense ministry: Azerbaijan army continues op to libereate territories

The Azerbaijani army continues its operation determinedly to save occupied territories from Armenia, defense ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov said at a news conference where he underlined that the army has not taken a step back from areas liberated from Armenian occupation.



"Azerbaijani army has no equipment problem. Our army has not taken even a step back from the regions it has liberated from the occupation since the day it launched a counter-attack,” he said, pointing to targets hit by the Azerbaijani army are legal targets in accordance with international rules," he noted.



“On the contrary, everything continues in accordance with the operation plan. Destination Karabakh. Victory is ours," Anadolu Agency cited the spokesman as saying.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.