Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be discussed at Eurasian Economic Summit

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit, the annual two-day summit, organized by the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation.

In addition to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the summit, which is being held online this year due to COVID-19, will feature discussions on the topic "Ongoing human drama - Nagorno-Karabakh", "Peace and security", "Terrorism and regional conflicts", "New balances of power in globalization, and respect and management in the light of new balances in post-coronavirus era", and "Change leaders - women's leadership platform.

The 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit started on October 7. During the summit, participants from more than 40 countries will explore ways to deal with various issues in the post-pandemic era, including the new world economy, sustainable energy policies and regional conflict, AzerTAc reported.