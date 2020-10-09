Armenia's 30 years environmental terror comes to an end

After Sugovushan village was liberated by Azerbaijani Army, as a result of a counter-attack, the release of water from Sugovushan water reservoir has been achieved, Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management said.



Currently, as a result of the regulation of water discharged from the reservoir, water supply to Tartar, Goranboy, and Yevlakh regions, at the same time ecological balance has been ensured, Trend reported.



Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev has also shared a post on his Twitter account about the commencement of water supply from Sugovushan.



"The 30 years’ environmental terror has come to an end by liberation from occupation of Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan village. Terter river flows in water-abundant form. Armenia purposefully and constantly halted water flow. The environmental balance will be ensured in Azerbaijan’s Terter, Goranboy and Yevlakh regions," Hajiyev wrote.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.