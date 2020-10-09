Defence Ministry: fierce battles continue along frontline (VIDEO)

In the afternoon of October 8 and until the morning of October 9, fierce fighting continued along the entire frontline, according to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units, inflicting fire strikes on the enemy in important directions, limited his freedom of movement and decisively suppressed the combat activity of the enemy. As a result of the measures taken, command and control, and the mutual coordination of actions between the enemy troops were disrupted, riots and disorder occurred among his units, the discipline of the personnel declined, and the abandonment of their positions took on a massive character," the statement reads.

During yesterday's military operation, as a result of the fire strike of the Azerbaijan Army, the headquarters building of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed. As a result of the shelling, the Chief of Staff of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division, Colonel Samvel Grigoryan, who was in the building, was seriously wounded, the chief of the regiment's artillery, Lieutenant Colonel Arman Dermeyan, and a large number of servicemen were killed.

The personnel of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia who suffered heavy losses from the Azerbaijan Army’s fire strike on the Khankendi was evacuated. A large number of military personnel were killed and wounded as a result of artillery shelling of a shelter of one of the military units in Khankendi.

During the day and last night, a total of thirteen T-72 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun, three D-30 howitzers, two radar systems and, a large number of enemy vehicles were destroyed by precise fire.

As a result of a combat operation carried out in one of the directions of the front, six T-72 tanks in full operating order belonging to the 49th tank brigade of the Armenian armed forces were captured.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.