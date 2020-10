Macron believes truce could come "soon" in Karabakh conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron believes a truce could come "soon" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict even though the situation remains fragile, the Elysee palace said on Friday.



It added that Macron had discussions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late on Thursday and with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev early on Friday, and that all would aim for "a resumption of negotiations in the coming days".

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.