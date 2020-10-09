Polish president calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease military action

President Andrzej Duda has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop military activities and begin negotiations with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group.

In a statement published on the president's website on Friday in connection with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the president said that Poland has consistently taken the position that conflicts should be resolved with respect for international law.

"I am following the ongoing armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan with great concern. I support and personally would like to enhance international appeals to both countries' authorities to stop the bloodshed (...) and to immediately return to the negotiating table," read the president's statement.

"As president of a country that has repeatedly experienced wars and tremendous destruction, I call on both sides to cease military operations and engage in dialogue through diplomatic and political negotiations using the current mediation format accepted by both sides of the conflict - the OSCE Minsk Group," The First News cited the president as saying.