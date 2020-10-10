China Joins WHO-Led Global Coronavirus Vaccine Effort As U.S. Sits It Out

China has joined a global effort aimed at fair and equitable distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine once one becomes available — an effort the Trump administration has shunned, NPR reports.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility, known as COVAX, is jointly led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, an alliance promoting access to vaccines.

"This is an important step China has taken to uphold the concept of a shared community of health for all and to honor its commitment to turn COVID-19 vaccines into a global public good," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference Friday.

The decision casts a spotlight on the different approaches that Beijing and Washington have taken as scientists in both countries sprint toward a vaccine.

The Trump administration has refused to take part in COVAX, partly because the effort is co-led by WHO, which the White House describes as "corrupt" and has accused of initially aiding China in covering up the scope of the pandemic.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pledged to give developing countries, especially in Africa, priority access to a COVID-19 vaccine.