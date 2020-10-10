Moscow authorities see no slowdown in spread of COVID-19 in past week

Moscow’s authorities have not recorded any slowdown in the spread of coronavirus across the city in the past week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Friday, TASS reports.

"Regrettably, the past week has not brought about any noticeable improvements in the situation with COVID-19 incidence. The number of newly detected cases consistently exceeds 3,000 per day. Today there were 3,701," Sobyanin wrote.

Moscow remains the worst affected in Russia, and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recently on the rise. To date, the city recorded a total of 321,812 COVID-19 cases (of those, 3,701 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 259,127 recoveries.