Rouhani discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin
According to the Kremlin press-service, this afternoon, at the initiative of the Iranian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The leaders thoroughly exchanged their views on the situation, Vladimir Putin told Hassan Rouhani about Russia’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict. The Iranian president expressed support for new agreements on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes and the launch of substantive negotiations.
Vestnik Kavkaza
