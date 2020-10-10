New head of Kyrgyz parliament resigns

Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament from the Bir Bol (Unity) party, Myktybek Abdyldaev, who was elected four days ago, resigned during an extraordinary parliamentary session.

Personnel appointments in the country have continued since October 6 - in five days, three mayors were replaced in the capital of the republic of Bishkek, several parties at once, not even represented in the parliament, announced the appointment of their prime minister, TASS reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov called on the leaders of the parties to revive the legitimate political process and signed decrees on the resignation of the government and the Prime Minister, and also replaced the heads of several security agencies.