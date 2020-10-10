Germany calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to comply with ceasefire agreement

Germany welcomes the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for observing the agreed ceasefire regime, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement released today.

"The federal government welcomes the agreements reached in Moscow on a humanitarian truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan and calls on both sides to respect this truce and avoid further casualties," the statement reads, TASS reports.

The German Foreign Ministry welcomed the readiness of both countries to begin substantive negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs "and called on the parties to continue working on a long-term settlement of the conflict.”