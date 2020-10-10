There will be no more imitation of negotiations, Jeyhun Bayramov says

For many years, the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were imitated, but at the next stage, this will not be allowed, ”Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Foreign Ministry briefing today.

Azerbaijan has collected materials on terrorists' participation in hostilities on the side of Armenia, and these materials have been presented to the embassies of different countries and relevant international organizations: “In the materials submitted to international organizations, we specifically indicated the violated provisions of international conventions. There is evidence that the PKK militants participated in the battles. The President of Armenia also recognized the participation of terrorists in the clashes. Armenia has always used terrorists, " Trend quotes the minister as saying.