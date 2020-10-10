Children’s hospital turned into Covid-19 center in Nalchik

Today, in the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria, a center for patients with Covid-19, opened on the basis of the republican children's clinical hospital. The relevant information was posted in the regional Ministry of Health’s Instagram.

"In connection with the increase in the number of infected with a new coronavirus infection, another hospital for especially dangerous infections has been deployed on the basis of the republican children's clinical hospital. The hospital is opened in the 2nd building (perinatal center), its capacity 200 places, the first patients have already been admitted," TASS reports.