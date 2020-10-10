Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss results of consultations between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry told his Turkish colleague about the results of the consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh, which were held in Moscow yesterday. Besides, the parties discussed a temporary truce in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.