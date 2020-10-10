Kyrgyz parliament approves new Cabinet of Ministers

Today, the parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Sadyr Japarov.

All the deputies present voted unanimously for the candidacy of Japarov, ministers and program proposed by him, RIA Novosti reports.

Personnel appointments in the country have continued since October 6 - in five days, three mayors were replaced in the capital of the republic of Bishkek, several parties at once, not even represented in the parliament, announced the appointment of their prime minister, TASS reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov called on the leaders of the parties to revive the legitimate political process and signed decrees on the resignation of the government and the Prime Minister, and also replaced the heads of several security agencies.