Occupying army derails ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached during the consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, in Moscow and entered into force today at 12:00, the Armenian army carried out an intensive shelling of Azerbaijani peaceful settlements at night and in the morning, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports.

The settlements of Aghdam, Agjabedin, Goranboy, Terter and Fizuli regions were shelled by the Armenian artillery. Later, after the truce had entered into force, the Armenian invaders continued shelling the Aghdam and Terter regions of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani army was forced to take retaliatory measures to suppress the fire.

Also, Armenian troops attempted to re-occupy Hadrut, shelling the city from multiple rocket launchers. Fighting continued along the entire front.

Moreover, despite the ceasefire agreement, the Armenian military made an attempt to carry out an attack in the Aghdar-Terter and Fizuli-Jabrail directions, continuing to shell the number of settlements of Azerbaijan with artillery weapons. The Azerbaijani military were forced to destroy enemy armored vehicles that violated the ceasefire. The same happened to the enemy's artillery unit, which had deliberately violated the ceasefire this evening - the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan published on its official website video footage of counterstrikes against the Armenian militaries who violated the truce.

Recall that Armenia resumed the war against Azerbaijan on September 27 with a massive shelling of Azerbaijani settlements. To ensure the safety of the civilian population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, during which significant territories of Azerbaijan that were occupied for about 30 years, including the cities of Jebrail and Hadrut, almost the entire Jebrail region and most of Fizuli region, Murovdag mountain, the villages of Sugovushan and Talysh in the Terter region, were liberated in two weeks. Yesterday, Armenia and Azerbaijan, following consultations in Moscow, agreed on a ceasefire in the combat zone.