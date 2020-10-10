Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan will not wait any longer

The joint statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, published last night on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, notes that the parties should begin negotiations based on main principles aimed at resolving the conflict with political means as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing for media, Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports.

"Everyone saw that Azerbaijan does not intend to wait for many more years. We always said that we support a political solution to the issue. But our country also has the right to restore its territorial integrity by military means and can always use it. Soon we will see which path Armenia prefers, " the minister said.