Armenian occupants once again try to violate ceasefire, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry informs (VIDEO)
This evening, Azerbaijani army units destroyed the heavy artillery of the Armenian Armed Forces, which had advanced to the firing points to violate the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry published on its official website video footage of the enemy's artillery unit destruction.
Let us remind that Armenia resumed the war against Azerbaijan on September 27 with a massive shelling of Azerbaijani settlements.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe