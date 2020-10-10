US does not want problems with gas supplies to Europe over Nagorno-Karabakh

The United States is trying to prevent problems due to the possible interruption of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe in connection with the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of Energy Dan Bruyette said.

When asked what measures Washington is taking so that the Europeans do not experience possible problems with the supply of Azerbaijani gas due to the conflict, the Secretary replied: ”We see growth in gas demand across Europe. We are going to work closely with partners to develop gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean, such as Leviathan and others, to the extent that we can support stimulating the development of pipeline capacity to ensure supplies from Greece to Europe. We think about energy security and ensuring stability in these areas,” TASS quotes Bruyette as saying.