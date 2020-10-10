Sarkissian thanks Putin and Lavrov for reaching ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expressed gratitude for mediation in the establishment of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the press service of the Armenian president informed today.

"Armen Sarkissian expressed hope that the ceasefire regime, which entered into force in the region, will become the beginning of the peace process," the TASS cites the message.