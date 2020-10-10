Salome Zurabishvili approves ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh
The most important thing for the region is peace and stability, this is the only possible future, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili commented on the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"I welcome the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and call on the parties to resume peaceful dialogue. Long-term peace and stability is the only acceptable future for our region," Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe