Ilham Aliyev: We are going right to the end (VIDEO)

"We are going right to the end," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Russian RBK TV channel.

"We have not stopped. If the Armenian side is committed to the ceasefire regime, then the phase of political settlement will begin and the phase of coercion to negotiations will end. Therefore, we will go right to the end in any case, and our goal remains unchanged - the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, recognized by the entire world community, return of Azerbaijanis to the places of their original, traditional residence, " the Azerbaijani leader said.

"The military part, or its first part, has come to an end. Now we have reached a political settlement, which will ensure that we get what is rightfully ours," Ilham Aliyev said.

"The main factor of the ceasefire regime’s endurance is that Armenia must come to terms with the fact that we have these territories, that it will never see them again and will not make any attempts to recapture it by military means," the head of Azerbaijan stressed.

Recall that Armenia resumed the war against Azerbaijan on September 27 with a massive shelling of Azerbaijani settlements. To ensure the safety of the civilian population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, during which significant territories of Azerbaijan that had been under occupation for about 30 years, including the cities of Jebrail and Hadrut, almost the entire Jebrail region and most of Fizuli region, Murovdag mountain, the villages of Sugovushan and Talysh in the Terter region, were liberated in two weeks. Yesterday, Armenia and Azerbaijan, following consultations in Moscow, agreed on a ceasefire in the combat zone.