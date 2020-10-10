Russian President and Prime Minister congratulate Ingushetia on 250th anniversary of unification with Russia

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the residents of Ingushetia on the 250th anniversary of the unification of Ingushetia with Russia, noting that priority should be given to ensuring peace and stability in Ingushetia and in the North Caucasus as a whole. A congratulatory telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

“It is gratifying that the current generation of residents of the republic has a deep respect for their history, paternal precepts and customs, takes an active part in solving key national tasks, in the implementation of projects and initiatives in the economy and social sphere, in the agro-industrial and tourist complexes. it is necessary to give priority attention to ensuring peace and stability both in Ingushetia and in the North Caucasus as a whole, " the president's congratulatory message reads, TASS reports.