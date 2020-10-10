Atlantis Armenian Airlines transports missiles to Armenia under guise of humanitarian aid

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev announced the transportation of missiles to Armenia under the guise of humanitarian aid.

“Within the framework of humanitarian aid, the corrupt air carrier Atlantis Armenian Airlines, which is under sanctions, is transporting missiles and missile systems to Armenia on civil aircraft. This is a flagrant violation of the Chicago Convention and the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization,” he wrote in his Twitter account.