Azerbaijani army put to rout enemy troops, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs

Derailing the humanitarian ceasefire, the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia concentrated their forces and means and attempted to attack in different directions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its official website.

”During the day, the enemy attempted to attack from the side of the village of Tug in the direction of Gadrut and from the villages of Aragul and Banazur in the direction of Jebrail.

As a result of the preventive measures taken by our units, the enemy, suffering numerous losses in manpower and military equipment, was forced to retreat,” the statement reads.