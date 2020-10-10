Fake accounts appeared on Instagram on behalf of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

The Armenian side created fake Instagram accounts on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the defense department informed.

“We urge citizens, social media users and media representatives not to cite these profiles and to report the following fake accounts:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByzdKPXgni4

https://www.instagram.com/mudafie_nazirliyi

https://www.instagram.com/mudafienazirliyiresmi/

We inform you that you can visit the official Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan at the following link:

https://www.instagram.com/azerbaijan_mod,” the message reads.