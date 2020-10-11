WHO: World Sets One-day Record of Over 350,000 New Coronavirus Cases

The world has set a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases confirmed across the globe with more than 350,000, according to the World Health Organization, VOA reports.

In a press briefing from Geneva on Friday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as COVID-19 cases increase worldwide, "there are no new answers," and he stressed that governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected.

The tally showed that nearly a third of the new daily reported coronavirus cases were from Europe at more than 109,000.

More than 36.8 million people in all have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 1 million have died, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Saturday, India reported more than 73,000 new COVID cases in the previous 24-hour period.