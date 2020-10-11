Only 10-15% of coronavirus patients require serious medical aid — expert

A severe form of the novel coronavirus is observed only in about 10-15% of all cases, said Vitaly Zverev, who heads the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Moscow’s Sechenov University, TASS reports.

"How many of [those infected] will fall ill? <...> About 10-15% will require serious medical assistance. The rest will have a mild form of the disease, receiving treatment at home or displaying no symptoms at all," he told the Moskva-24 TV channel.

Zverev attributed the current growth in novel coronavirus cases in Russia to the seasonal surge in viral respiratory diseases.

"I think that the process will slow down a bit in winter, as people <…> will stay at home more eagerly, and this outbreak will subside by spring," he added.