U.S. Army Chief of Staff: Karabakh clashes show importance of developing air defense

State-produced videos of armored vehicles being devastated by airstrikes during the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has caused some to wonder whether tanks are too vulnerable, slow and expensive for modern warfare, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said.

"As we’re seeing in this fight and as we see in other places, [there are] lethal drones that we’re gonna have to deal with," he said, explaining that one of the Army’s modernization priorities is air and missile defense.

"We are developing multiple capabilities to sense swarms of UASs and then defeat them," McConville said. "Whether it’s with a missile, gun, high-powered microwave or laser, we’ll have multiple ‘arrows,' so to speak, that we can use against the threat," Army Times cited him as saying.