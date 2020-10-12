Heads of international organizations to visit Ganja and Mingachevir

Diplomatic corps, ambassadors, head of delegations, military attaches, head of international organizations will visit Ganja and Mingachevir, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“With Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs taking diplomatic corps, Ambassadors, Head of Delegations, Military attaches, Head of International Organizations to Ganja and Mingachevir. Crime scenes of Armenia's reckless missile attacks to innocent civilians and critical energy infrastructure. #PrayForGanja,” Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.