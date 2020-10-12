Three Armenian UAVs destroyed

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that three Armenian UAVs were destroyed, including 2 UAVs on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

"On the night of October 12, Azerbaijan Air Defence Units have destroyed 2 UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and today at about 10:00 - 1 UAV in the direction of the Aghdam region," the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.