Bahrain relies on constructive dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the ceasefire between warring parties in Nagorno-Karabakh, praising the two countries’ keenness on stopping escalation in order to preserve security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation for the great efforts made by Russia to reach this important agreement.

It also expressed its aspiration that this step would lead to a constructive dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a political solution to this conflict, in a way that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the two peoples for security, peace and stability, SeeNews reported.