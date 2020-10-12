Muslim scholars urge Armenia to withdraw from Azerbaijani territories

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop war and resolve their differences via dialogue.

In a statement, the IUMS said the two countries must respect one another’s internationally recognized borders.

It added that war is not the right way to solve problems but constructive dialogue based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty would be the best path.

The statement also called on Armenia to withdraw from the areas belonging to Azerbaijan based on international regulations, Anadolu Agency reported.