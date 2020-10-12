Iranian Foreign Ministry urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to observe ceasefire

Iran condemns the missile attacks by Armenia on Azerbaijani cities and settlements and the killing of civilians, spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh expressed regret over violation of ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan and condemned rocket attacks on residential units and civilian infrastructures as well as massacre of civilians.

The spokesman further expressed sympathy with the families of the victims, IRNA reported.

Khatibzadeh said Iran is ready to facilitate the process of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a sustainable peace in the region.