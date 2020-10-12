Egypt urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit to ceasefire deal
Egypt’s foreign ministry urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit to the agreement to achieve peace and the aspired humanitarian objectives.
In an official statement on Sunday, Egypt’s foreign ministry hailed the agreement, which was brokered by Russia, stressing that negotiations are the means to reach a sustainable settlement for the conflict in accordance with international legitimacy and efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group, Al-Ahram reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
