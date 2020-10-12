After killing women and children in Ganja, Yerevan complains to Moscow about Baku

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are holding the talks in Moscow.

The Armenian FM said that Azerbaijan is not fulfilling its obligations under the agreement reached in Moscow, noting the importance of introducing verification mechanisms through which they can achieve the observance of this regime.

The agreements on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, reached in Moscow, aren’t fully observed, Lavrov said during talks with his Armenian counterpart.

"On Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 (on Friday and Saturday), at least part of Saturday, we spent here, in this building, together with our Azerbaijani counterpart. By the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an important agreement was reached. We see that this agreement hasn’t yet been fully observed and the hostilities continue," the Russian top diplomat said.

The minister expressed hope that Russia's contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan would contribute to the full implementation of the agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, agreed on the night of Oct. 9-10 in Moscow in a trilateral format.