Names of Ganja civilians killed in Armenian attack revealed

The names of those killed in the rocket fire of apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces on 11 October have been announced.

Alasgarov Jeyhun Jamal (1958)

Alasgarova Tarana Pasha (1965)

Alasgarov Ulvi Jeyhun (1990)

Jafarova Durra Hilal (1967)

Aliyeva Afag Aziz (1957)

Bagirov Ramiz Yusif (1958)

Aliyev Adil Hamza (1992)

Alizade Anar Asif (1982)

Alizade Nurchin Emin (1987)

On October 11, as a result of rocket fire by the Armenian army on Ganja, 9 people, including 4 women were killed and 35 people, including children, were injured.