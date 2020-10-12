Baku confirms ceasefire regime

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the Karabakh ceasefire agreements, reached last week in Moscow, fully meet the interests of Azerbaijan.

"The document adopted in Moscow fully meets our interests. First of all, because it provides for the exchange of prisoners and collection of the bodies of dead soldiers, which the Azerbaijani side wanted from the very beginning, but Armenia objected," he stressed in an interview with Turkish Haber Global TV channel.

Ilham Aliyev also said that the victorious Azerbaijani Army is achieving new military successes every day.

"Almost every day, a city or village is liberated from occupation, or the location of villages is taken under control," the head of state said.



Ilham Aliyev added that several settlements under the full control of the Azerbaijani Army.



"Today, I can say that several settlements are now under our full control. It's just that we have not yet entered the settlements, because there is no need for it from a military point of view. However, after some time we will make the next announcements,” the Azerbaijani leader stressed.