Lavrov: political dialogue on Karabakh conflict cannot be postponed

It would be wrong to delay the renewal of negotiation process between the sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday.

"[During the talks we] also exchanged opinions on how to move forward. This doesn’t mean that all issues will be resolved quickly and simultaneously. We understand that the process is needed but we consider it wrong to draw out the negotiation process," TASS cited the Russian diplomat as saying.

The top diplomat added that his Armenian counterpart informed him of his intent to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh at a meeting with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (France, U.S. and Russia) on Monday.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.