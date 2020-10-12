Israel Hayom: time to advance global security in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Eastern Partnership region needs sustainable security conditions and a more adequate response from the global governance actors, such as the United Nations, the European Union, and the G20. However, as Israel Hayom writes, there are several conditions that need to be taken into consideration.

The European Union remains the main regional actor in terms of political leverage and economic partner for Azerbaijan, as it is the country's leading foreign trade partner. However, the difference in the political approach to the several conflict zones in the Eastern Partnership region needs to be on the same page and treated equally.

The major challenge,when it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh, is to adopt and implement multilateral policies and programs on the basis of equal treatment. The EU needs to name and shame the aggressor in all partner countries, which is the only way to attract more stakeholders for the integration. Therefore, the whole society and government in Azerbaijan expect the united, clarified, and intensified efforts by the EU for meaningful settlement of the conflict on the basis of the territorial integrity of sovereign partners and adherence to the global security order.

The negotiation process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group has been going on for over 25 years, without any concrete steps for further defining the settlement process. These hollow efforts have triggered a mistrust between parties. All global governance actors, including the UN and the EU's efforts on this matter, had failed due to lack of political will in Armenia, and later on, Pashinian's nationalist and militarist messages left no room for the negotiations in further steps.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention asserts that an "occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies." The problem here is related that ethnic Armenians from other countries who are not deemed to be Armenia's own civilian population. While they are obviously trying to bend the rules, ILC Draft Code of Crimes against the Peace and Security of Mankind (1991) should not be forgotten in the interpretation of the actions and rules which its Article 22(2)(b) considers "the establishment of settlers in occupied territory and changes to the demographic composition of an occupied territory" as an "exceptionally serious war crime."

So, the main element is the intention to make a demographic change with the transfer and settlement of the population in the occupied territories. If Armenia wants to achieve peace in the region, this long-lasting practice should stop immediately.

As a result of civilian shelling by the Armenian armed troops on Sept. 27, dozens of civilians were killed and injured. This can be seen as an ultimate attack on international law, and a breach of the Geneva Convention.

Such attacks by Armenia have been observed since escalation along the contact line intensified. Azerbaijan decided to respond accordingly, based on the UN Charter, and exercise its right for the use of force in anticipation of armed attack. Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, which stipulates an inherent right of individual or collective self-defense as the victim of continuous occupation, Azerbaijan now realizes self-defense measures.

This time, military operations aimed to liberate the Azerbaijani lands under occupation are accepted as an integral part within its recognized sovereign borders and affirmed by UN Security Council resolutions. Thus, the current military operations shall be seen as a legitimate aim for establishing the regional security order, respect to countries' sovereign borders, and one seeking to avoid future ethnic cleansing.

In conclusion, resolution of the conflict should be seen as a means for the future democratic development and Euro-integration and as well as respect to international law and enforcement of the UN Security Council resolutions.