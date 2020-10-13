Senior Russian diplomat and OSCE envoys discuss Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has discussed steps to implement agreements reached in Moscow between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a settlement in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh with U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk.

"The meeting discussed the situation developing in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Possible steps were considered aimed at implementing agreements reached during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow on October 10," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also confirmed interest in continuing collective efforts aimed at easing tensions considering the provisions of a joint statement of presidents of Russia, the United States and France issued on October 1.