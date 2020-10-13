Guterres concerned over ceasefire violations in Karabakh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned over ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said.

He recalled that earlier the Secretary-General issued a statement welcoming the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire announced in Moscow by the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Today, I can tell you that we are very disappointed to receive reports of ceasefire violations from the region and consider such violations unacceptable. The Secretary-General condemns any targeting and attacks against civilian-populated areas anywhere and regrets the loss of life and injuries," the spokesperson said.

According to him, Guterres again reminds the parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to refrain from any action that could also risk widening the fighting beyond the immediate zone.

Dujarric stressed that the UN calls on all parties again to fulfil their agreements to a humanitarian ceasefire and other commitments announced in Moscow. "We also share the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ alarm at the suffering of civilians. We remain ready to respond to any humanitarian needs if so requested," he added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.