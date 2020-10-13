Instead of ceasefire Armenian armed forces try to again occupy Azerbaijani territories

The units of the armed forces of Armenia, which do not comply with the humanitarian truce, carried out regrouping and redeployment of forces and attempted to attack in small groups the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in some directions of the front, according to the statement posted on the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The statement says that the overall situation on the front line in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut directions remained tense last night.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of forces, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), one ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), two BMP-2 Infantry fighting vehicle, three 2A36 Giatsint-B guns, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, one D-20 gun-howitzer, three UAVs, as well as several auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, during the combat operations, the military personnel who took up positions in the area defense responsibility of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces were defeated, the manpower of the 1st motorized rifle regiment up to one company in number was ambushed, and the moving auto vehicles were destroyed.

Moreover, a convoy of vehicles of the 4th motorized rifle regiment moving in the Askeran direction, and a group of reservists moving from the Sisian settlement of Armenia in the direction of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, were destroyed by fire strike.

According to the Defence Ministry, the cases of mass desertion are observed in enemy units whose resistance has been broken.

The troops of the Azerbaijani army, observing the regime of humanitarian truce, retain their operational advantage along the entire front, the ministry said.

At the talks held at Russia’s initiative in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 in order to exchange detainees and the bodies of those killed in the fighting.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.