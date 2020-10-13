Swiss Ambassador after visiting Ganja: must protect civilian population

Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre said that it was very important for her to come to Ganja and see what happened here.

"Switzerland calls on all parties to immediately refrain from the use of force and to fulfill their obligations under international law, especially international humanitarian law. It means that we must protect the civilian population," the envoy said in an interview with journalists in Ganja, expressing her sincere condolences to the families of all the victims

The heads of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of representations of international organizations in our country visited Ganja and Mingachevir on October 12. The visit aimed to acquaint the diplomats with the Armenian atrocities - crime scenes of Armenia's reckless missile attacks against innocent civilians and energy infrastructure.