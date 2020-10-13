Four militants eliminated in Chechnya's Grozny

Two police officers were killed on Tuesday in a shootout with militants in the capital of Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, the republic’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on social media.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee had reported the incident earlier, saying the militants had been planning to launch unspecified attacks.

The committee was cited by Russian news agencies as saying that police had surrounded the militants, who were holed up in a house in Grozny, and asked them to surrender. The militants opened fire in response, it said. All four militants inside were killed in the ensuing shootout.

"Law enforcement agencies had information in advance that members of an illegal armed group had arrived in the region from abroad," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.