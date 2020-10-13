Devlet Bahceli: Armenia should withdraw from every occupied territory

Leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli called on Armenia to withdraw from the occupied territories "without any precondition."

"Upper Karabakh should be given to Azerbaijan. After that the cease-fire and diplomatic talks should begin,"Bahceli told his party's parliamentary group.

The politician recalled Armenia’s Sunday missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city of Ganja, which violated a temporary cease-fire reached to exchange prisoners and retrieve bodies.

"If Armenia gets stronger […] the future will have dire consequences for Azerbaijani Turks. For sure, Turkey will be forced to deal with these shocking developments," the leader of the MHP said.

"Armenia should withdraw from every occupied territory," Anadolu Agency cited Bahceli as saying.