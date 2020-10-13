BBC on Armenia's missile attack on Ganja: it looks like real war

The BBC broadcasted a reportage on the Armenian missile attack on Ganja highlighting that the civilians were the main target of that attack.



"The ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan was breached within the first 24 hours. It is noted that after the shelling of a residential building in Ganja, Azerbaijan claims that Armenia has committed a war crime," BBC’s correspondent said.



The reportage presents the footage of houses destroyed by the Armenian missile attack and people who lost their loved ones. "Here is what’s left of the neighborhood in Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city far from the frontline," a BBC correspondent said.

"The attack happened at 2 am. This was supposed to be a ceasefire, but it looks like a real war. What happens next? Is there worse to come?" says the reportage.



Azerbaijani President's Aide, Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan tries to stick to the ceasefire but if Armenia continues attacking Azerbaijani civilians, as every nation, they have the right to self-defence.